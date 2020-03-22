Croatia mobilizing army to help quake-hit Zagreb

Zagreb, 22 March 2020 (Hina/MIA) — Croatia’s Defense Minister Damir Krsticevic said on Sunday morning that he has ordered the mobilization of army staff to help residents of Zagreb, which was hit by three strong quakes earlier in the day.

The state leadership held an urgent meeting following the quakes and due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 infection.

Local utilities in the city of Zagreb have issues instructions to citizens on how to behave in the emergency.

Some parts of the city were left without electricity.

However, the situation seems to be going back to normal.

In the meantime, news agencies and other world media reported on Sunday about the 5.3-magnitude earthquake, which hit Zagreb this morning and caused significant property damage and panic among citizens.

The first quake rocked Zagreb at 6.24 a.m. and a second one at 7.01 a.m., measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale.

The first earthquake was felt around six in the morning and many inhabitants of the capital took to the streets, AFP said, adding that firefighters rushed out to help citizens trapped in their homes.

Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic, AFP said, called on citizens to stay outside but not to gather in groups because of the coronavirus epidemic.

AFP noted that part of a bell tower on Zagreb’s Cathedral collapsed. The agency said the Balkans was a zone of strong seismic activity and that the ground quakes often.

Bloomberg, AP, dpa and other media also reported about the two strong and several milder quakes, saying dozens were injured and that there was material damage, including to the famous cathedral.

Reuters reported that two hospitals were evacuated and that this instilled even greater fear in citizens faced with a serious situation in the country because of the coronacrisis.

Foreign media also reported that a 15-year-old girl was severely injured when an apartment in the city center collapsed and that doctors were fighting for her life.