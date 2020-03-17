Croatia: Kovac and Brkic lose seats in parliament; coronavirus cases rise

Zagreb, 17 March 2020 (Hina/MIA) — The Presidency and the National Council of the Croatian Democratic Union decided Monday to replace Milijan Brkic as Parliament Deputy Speaker and Miro Kovac as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee.

The decision was adopted with a consensus, HDZ president Andrej Plenkovic said after the session of the HDZ Presidency and the National Council, the first one after Sunday’s intraparty election.

Ante Sanader was nominated to fill the position of Parliament Deputy Speaker, and the person to be appointed Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee chairman is yet to be nominated.

Plenkovic, who was re-elected president, answered in the negative when asked if this was an act of relation against “the losers,” saying that the proposed measures were in line with the new party organization and its new leadership.

Plenkovic won 79% of the vote for the presidential position.

The election was organized in HDZ branches throughout the country and abroad under the one member-one vote principle.

His counter-candidate Miro Kovac won 21% of the vote. The party’s former deputy president, Brkic, who ran for a vice-presidential position, was not elected.

Plenkovic also commented on the guidelines the European Commission published on Monday for member countries with principles of integrated and efficient border management in the context of the coronavirus pandemic to protect human health and ensure the functioning of the single market.

The guidelines will be presented at the government session on Tuesday.

“The Commission is trying to take measures that would prevent the spreading of the epidemics outside EU member states.

“Some countries are closing borders inside, and what we must do is make a joint European response while bearing in mind the specific characteristics of each country,” Plenkovic said.

Currently, there are 65 infected persons with coronavirus in Croatia, with the country reporting nine new patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

Also, the first four patients have already recovered from the infection, Health Minister Vili Beros told the N1 commercial broadcaster on Tuesday morning.