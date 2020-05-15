Croatia goes to early elections as epidemic wanes

Belgrade, 15 May 2020 (dpa/MIA) — Croatia will hold early elections in late June or early July to elect a government to deal with the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic, conservative Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Thursday.

The parliament will vote to dissolve itself on Monday, Plenkovic said after a meeting of his Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) and coalition partners.

Social Democratic (SDP) President Zoran Milanovic will then schedule the election, with dates available between June 21 and July 12.

“We want that because […] our government has achieved all crucial ambitions we laid out in our election program,” Plenkovic said, adding that a new government, with a full term ahead of it, should deal with the fallout of the “unprecedented crisis” caused by the novel coronavirus.

The decision to call the elections a few months before the regular date in autumn had been expected, although Plenkovic had been waiting for the coronavirus epidemic to wane before taking this step.

“We believe the moment is adequate, with the epidemiological situation in Croatia showing new infections in the single digits,” the prime minister said.

The HDZ had been in a long decline, culminating in the loss of its candidate, incumbent Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, to Milanovic in the January presidential election, while the SDP had been gaining in opinion polls throughout the second half of 2019.

However, Croatia has fared well during the coronavirus crisis and in April the HDZ reclaimed the top spot in opinion polls, gaining 2.5 percent while the SDP lost 2 percent.