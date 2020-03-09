Croatia following coronavirus situation in Italy, new measures ready

Zagreb, 9 March 2020 (Hina/MIA) – Croatia’s border police and other services are closely following the coronavirus situation in Italy, which has imposed a quarantine in a number of its regions, and we are prepared to impose new measures if developments demand it, the head of the national civil protection authority, Davor Bozinovic, said on Sunday.

No new cases have been reported in Croatia. There are still 12 patients; they are all stable and will be released from hospital when tests show they are negative for coronavirus, it was said at a press conference of the authority.

“The situation in Europe, notably Italy, is serious. With regard to Italy’s measures, we are following their effectiveness. All services are closely following the situation and, depending on developments, we are prepared to propose new measures if necessary,” Bozinovic said.