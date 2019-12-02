Croatia draws up action plan for allocating 2% of GDP for NATO

Zagreb, 2 December (Hina/MIA) – After Croatia was almost given an ultimatum by the U.S. and NATO in Brussels at the end of October, like some other NATO member states, to come up with a plan in six weeks on how to set aside 2% of GDP for defense, Defense Minister Damir Krsticevic has told Vecernji List daily of Monday that an action plan has been drawn up.

“Croatia will be in the green,” he was quoted as saying.

Krsticevic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic are going to London for a NATO summit on Dec. 3-4 and on that occasion, they will undertake the commitment that Croatia will be able to set aside said 2% by 2024 when it is estimated that its annual defense budget will be HRK 9.4 billion.

Now Croatia spends about HRK 6.7 billion on defense, so a 40% increase will be achieved by 2024.

NATO believes Croatia must invest more in defense and a lot more in the equipment and modernization of its army.

Although on paper, thanks to a new NATO methodology, Croatia now sets aside 1.68% of GDP on defense, this amount (HRK 6.7 bn) includes veterans’ pensions, which means that HRK 5 billion is spent annually on the active army.

When salaries are added to the pensions, it turns out that Croatia spends 73% of its defense budget on personnel.

Consequently, much less is spent on equipment and modernization which, Vecernji List says, is disastrous, notably after the failed procurement of fighter jets.