Croatia announces new virus restrictions as Covid-19 cases surge

Croatia on Saturday reinstated some coronavirus restrictions to combat the surging outbreak that has began driving foreign tourists away and largely dashed hopes of a good late season.

The Covid-19 crisis headquarters reported 306 new infections, with one death. It was the latest record day, after a series of record days in the present surge that began in the middle of last week.

There are currently 2,052 active cases and 6,868 people in isolation, the authorities said at the daily news conference in Zagreb.

Seeking to curb the spread of the coronavirus and acting on recommendations, the government imposed a set of measures that will come into effect on Monday and last at least 14 days.

Cafes and bars will only allow guests in open areas, no more than 50 people will be allowed at funerals and weddings, and no more than 20 people can attend private celebrations.

The outbreak spurred several countries into red-listing Croatia or, as Germany, its most affected regions.

State broadcaster HRT reported earlier in the day that tourists from the countries that declared Croatia unsafe were packing up in order to avoid quarantine at home, and that hotel reservations were being cancelled.

“Unfortunately, we see guests leaving, mostly from Germany, Austria, Slovenia and other countries that red-listed us,” said Filip Kulusic of the Croatian Adriatic International Club.

German tourists formed lines in front of hospitals to be tested for the coronavirus, according to HRT.

“People leave for many reasons – family, politics, jobs,” Kulusic said. “At the end of the day, they want to be home and safe.”

Austria, Italy and Slovenia red-listed all of Croatia as coronavirus infections soared over the past 10 days, while Germany labelled two coastal regions as unsafe. Tourists from the four countries make up the bulk of foreign visitors.

Tourism is Croatia‘s most important industry, generating more than 20 per cent of the economy.

The country opened to tourists on July 1 and had reported surprisingly strong visitor numbers until the most recent surge.