Crisis Management Center head Agron Buxhaku holds news conference

Поврзани вести
Top government officials hold news conference
18 March 2020 15:52
Interior Minister Nakje Chulev at news conference
17 March 2020 17:27
Working meeting
17 March 2020 17:25
National Security Council holds session
16 March 2020 18:25
Skopje takes precautionary coronavirus measures
16 March 2020 16:16
SEC holds public session
15 March 2020 11:33
Провери го и оваClose
-
-
Shekerinska: Congratulations on joining the most powerful alliance18 March 2020 15:40
-
President expecting state of emergency proposal18 March 2020 15:27