Crisis management body: Healthcare workers need to protect themselves, follow work protocols

Skopje, 4 April 2020 (MIA) – Crisis management body at its 17th meeting held Saturday in the government discussed about the need of protection of healthcare workers and providing conditions for their protection as much as possible in their everyday work in fighting with coronavirus pandemic.

“It was unanimously concluded that the protection of healthcare workers, who work around the clock to protect our citizens and are at the frontline in the fight against coronavirus, is a priority,” government’s press service said.

The Ministry of Health since the start of the coronavirus crisis has introduced protocols for protection of healthcare workers at different stages, with detailed explanations.

At the meeting the crisis management body appealed to all healthcare workers to wear the protective equipment, to protect themselves and everyone around them.

Moreover, the crisis management body instructed the State Sanitary and Health Inspectorate to continue intensively in conducting controls and to sanction healthcare workers who do not adhere to work protocols.