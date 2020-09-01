Crisis-hit tourism sector seeks assistance from new gov’t

Skopje, 1 September 2020 (MIA) – Tourism workers expect the new government and the Ministry of Economy to take immediate measures to help the crisis-hit tourism industry.

“We have already submitted our demands to Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi, who knows about the huge loses we are facing with the closure of borders and the inability to continue to work. We hope they will show understanding because any assistance is crucial for our businesses to be kept afloat,” they say.

Most travel agencies, transporters and tourist guides haven’t been able to pay their employees in July and August after the government salary scheme ended.

“We have no money to pay our staff and to pay bills. We demand finally a solution to our problems, because we fear for our jobs and our future,” tourism workers say.

They say they expect the government to meet the demands. “Otherwise, we will be forced to protest again,” they warn.

Over 5,000 people work in the tourism industry in North Macedonia. More than 300 travel agencies, transporters and tourist guides face being shut down or out of jobs.