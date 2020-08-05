Criminal Court ex-president Panchevski sentenced to 3,5 years in prison for ACCMIS manipulation

Veles, 4 August 2020 (MIA) – The Veles Court late Tuesday sentenced Vladimir Panchevski, former president of the Skopje-based Criminal Court, to 3,5 years in prison for manipulation with the Automated Court Case Management Information System (ACCMIS).

According to the indictment, in the period between Jan. 23, 2013 and Sept. 14, 2016, Panchevski gave oral orders to employees with access to the system to distribute concrete cases personally to the judges he had handpicked.

Panchevski said in the closing remarks that the indictment was political and hypocritical, because it was initiated a year after the end of his term in the Criminal Court, accusing only him of violating rights and not the judges who tried the cases.

Panchevski turned himself in on July 15 and time spent in detention will be included in the prison term.