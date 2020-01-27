0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Credentials of North Macedonia’s delegation appealed at PACE

The credentials of the delegations of Sweden, Switzerland and North Macedonia were appealed at the beginning of the winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on Monday, due to unequal gender representation, MIA reports from Strasbourg.

Photo of Тони Гламчевски, Франција Тони Гламчевски, Франција 27 January 2020 17:49
