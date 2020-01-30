0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Credentials of Macedonian delegation to PACE approved

The credentials of the Macedonian parliamentary delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), challenged at the opening of the session on grounds of gender-balance, have been approved.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 30 January 2020 9:31
