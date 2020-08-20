COVID-19 vaccine will be free for all citizens, says Health Minister Filipche

Skopje, 20 August 2020 (MIA) – We still don’t know the price of the COVID-19 vaccine, but the country will allocate a budget and make it free for all citizens, Health Minister Venko Filipche told daily newspaper ‘Sloboden Pechat’.

He added that the vaccine could be acquired through several mechanisms, including the WHO-led COVAX facility.

“This mechanism offers equal distribution of the vaccine according to population size once it becomes available. EU member states signed bilateral agreements with AstraZeneca, the company working on Oxford University’s vaccine. Poland has offered to acquire the vaccine for us, as can’t sign a bilateral agreement. We’ve made sure that North Macedonia gets the vaccine and delivers it to citizens free of charge,” Filipche noted.

The Minister said that the COVID-19 situation in North Macedonia is stable. The health system, however, is undertaking strategic preparations for a potential fall wave of the infection and reinstatement of restrictive measures in certain regions is possible.

“16 modular clinics, i.e. so-called COVID centers will be constructed by the end of October in close proximity to already existing hospitals,” Filipche stressed.

According to him, public awareness on the importance of vaccination has increased, especially after the 2019 measles outbreak.

“There’s absolutely no resistance from citizens regarding the vaccine because the virus is real and we’re all aware of how severely it can affect some patients. It attacks all organs and knows no rules. Patients suffering from chronic illnesses are at greater risk. Although 80% of coronavirus casualties suffered from comorbidities, young and healthy people were also killed by the virus,” the Minister said, adding that chances of recovery depend largely on early admittance for hospital treatment.

He noted that employees at ‘8 September’ hospital in Skopje, which was transformed into a COVID center, will get higher pay for overtime work and stressed that health workers’ salaries will continue to increase in the future.