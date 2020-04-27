COVID-19 stigma leads to sick people not asking for medical help

Skopje, 27 April 2020 (MIA) – Do you ever wonder how people infected with COVID-19 feel? Or how the people in self-isolation and state quarantine feel? What do they and their families, who may be next, face?

Media reports are overflowing with information, which may be accurate or fake, always reporting about people breaking self-isolation, curfew and such. Rarely does anyone wonder if the people following healthcare and state recommendations need help or someone to talk to.

Despite facing the possibility of having contracted the infection, these people can’t leave their homes or get essential supplies because of the pandemic and the restrictions. Each day poses new risks – health, psychological, social… It’s true that there are helplines open for psychological help, but not everyone feels comfortable sharing something personal about their lives with a stranger on the other side of the phone.

Recently, multiple people who had been infected with the coronavirus and were in self-isolation or state quarantine came out with their stories. One thing is certain: the virus is invisible, and you may never know if and when you’ll catch it.

The majority of infected people contracted the disease unknowingly, even despite following healthcare authorities’ recommendations. Those in self-isolation put themselves in that situation because they were in contact with someone who was infected and didn’t know it. Lastly, the people in state quarantine. They went off to different places, far away from home, and now, during the pandemic, they decided to come back, or got stuck in a foreign country on their way back. However, to come back home, they have to be quarantined off in a hotel, not knowing what the conditions will be like, or what the people will be like. They face the risk of illness as much as everyone else, as well as being socially disconnected from their families, which may only be a few kilometers away.

One of them may become one of us. These people, coming from all walks of life, all ages, all ethnicities, all classes, deserve much more support, through social media and television alike.

Fear, ignorance, prejudice, stigmatization, discrimination

Two adult men from Skopje, standing in front of a pharmacy and talking about how many people are sick with the coronavirus in their area, or how many people are self-isolating or quarantined.

“It’s dangerous where you are,” one of them says, and the other asks why, who’s sick, who’s isolated, who’s quarantined. A list of names follows, as well as descriptions of their houses or buildings.

The conversation was well heard because they followed the recommendations to stay at least 2 meters apart. The rest of us in line exchanged meaningful glances, feeling awkward at times because the aforementioned could have been any one of us.

“You can’t stop people from talking. They’re scared,” a friend of mine says.

Uranija Pirovska, Helsinki Committee president, tells MIA that the state should show its citizens not to spread stigma and hate speech through their policies. On the other hand, she says that we should not complain about the decisions and measures that the authorities have taken.

The Helsinki Committee has been following the situation with persons in state quarantine, having sent a memo to the government and staying in touch with institution representatives, following the state quarantine conditions and ensuring human rights are respected.

The National Ombudsman Office notes that, according to the UN Convention against Torture, all kinds of inhumane and inhuman behavior is forbidden.

“Human rights must be respected,” they stress.

Despite numerous pleas that the ill, the isolated/self-isolated or quarantined should not be stigmatized against, it’s reached a point where some names of COVID-19 cases were published on social media, namely, some people from Kumanovo. Several online media reported the case.

The Directorate for Personal Data Protection filed a criminal complaint to the prosecution based on Article 149 of the Criminal Code for the misuse of personal data, unauthorized publication of lists titled COVID-19 containing the names, dates of birth and addresses of people ill with the coronavirus. According to the Law on Personal Data Protection, processing data which refers to people’s health is forbidden.

“This kind of processing of personal data, which includes taking photos of lists containing personal data of the people infected with the coronavirus, self-isolating or in state quarantine, the publication of said lists, or any other kind of illegal sharing, breaches the decrees of the Law on Personal Data Protection, also, such processing of personal data is a felony misuse of personal data of Article 149 of the Criminal Code, for which a fine or prison time can be prescribed,” the announcement says.

According to the Law on Personal Data Protection, processing data that relates to people’s health is forbidden, and it can only be done in law-mandated exceptions.

The Directorate states that these exceptions don’t include sharing this personal data publicly. Thus, every publication and sharing of personal data by unauthorized persons concerning people ill with the coronavirus/people in self-isolation/people in state quarantine, represents an injury of privacy and breaches their right of protection of personal data, which is punishable by law.

There has been no information about whether the identity/ies of the person/s who shared this sensitive data on social media have been revealed.

The Discrimination Protection Network reacted as well, demanding that the government and other institutions take measures to prevent the disruption and breach of human rights of the people who have a positive diagnosis of COVID-19, as well as the people who doubt that they might have it.

“Firstly, despite the health and economic crisis, the Law on Protection of Patients’ Rights guarantees the right to doctor-patient confidentiality, which means that healthcare staff mustn’t publish any sort of information related to the health state, including COVID-19 status, to third parties unrelated to the patient’s care and professional epidemic monitoring.

The media and internet portals are obligated to respect the Law on Personal Data Protection, and the Directorate for Personal Data Protection should act accordingly and punish those who don’t,” the Discrimination Protection Network states.

Leaking the personal information of the patients who have contracted COVID-19 or believe that they might have can risk their safety and wellbeing.

“The patients are exposed to a public lynching of sorts, they’re declared dangerous to public health, they’re blamed for the infection, and they’re marked as irresponsible, ignorant and dangerous citizens. Blaming patients creates stigma around the coronavirus, exposing them to harassment as a form of discrimination due to their health status,” the Discrimination Protection Network states, adding that this breaks the Law on Prevention of and Protection from Discrimination, which prohibits discrimination based on health status.

“The stigma around the coronavirus and the fear of the reactions of those around us are the key factors which distance the patients from the healthcare system and the institutions trying to deal with the pandemic. In other words, if there is a risk for public judgment of those who have tested positive for the coronavirus, they’ll be less likely to get tested and seek help from the health sector, follow measures and to be honest about the people they’ve been in contact with.

Due to these reasons, publicly leaking the names of the virus carries is counterproductive to all the efforts put in to get past the crisis,” the announcement says.

The question is – what’s the public interest in publishing the names of the infected? Such information doesn’t benefit regular citizens. On the contrary, it causes rage, judgment, and risk of violence and breaching other rights.

“If we all follow the social distancing and hygienic measures, no matter if we’re positive or negative for COVID-19, the possibility to get infected gets reduced no matter if we’ve been near an infected person. The attention of the public and the media should be focused on implementing and following the measures, instead of going after COVID-19 positive persons,” the Discrimination Protection Network states.

Stats are numbers, and each one of us could become a number

So far, the total tally of coronavirus patients in North Macedonia stands at 1,386.

Of these, in Skopje – 471, Kumanovo – 371, Debar – 51, Shtip-34, Prilep –141, Tetovo – 73, Struga – 64, Veles – 66, Bitola –19, Ohrid –15, Kavadarci – 5, Gostivar –15, Gevgelija – 4, Strumica – 2, Kriva Palanka-5, Radovish – 4, Krushevo – 3, Kochani – 28, Probishtip – 2, Kichevo – 2, Negotino -4, Demir Hisar – 1, Makedonski Brod -2, Pehchevo- 1, Valandovo -1, Vinica – 2.

The death toll has risen to 61.

Also, 500 patients have recovered after contracting COVID-19 since the outbreak of the disease, according to the Health Ministry’s daily statistics.

New cases pop up every day. Whether those numbers increase over the next few weeks will depend on how closely the citizens will follow the recommendations and measures by the healthcare authorities and the government, whether we like them or not.

The number of people in self-isolation has exceeded 10,000.

In less than one month, 3,032 Macedonian nationals, who had been abroad when the pandemic hit, were repatriated. They are all under state quarantine and have been placed in hotels or other facilities under healthcare staff supervision.

The number of infections is expected to increase, especially in certain parts of the world. Many countries have announced an extension of the crisis measures until mid-May. From that point on, they may be getting reduced.

One thing is certain, nothing will be the same as before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elizabeta Veljanovska Najdeska

Translator: Dragana Knežević