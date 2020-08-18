COVID-19 situation in North Macedonia stable, says Health Minister Filipche

Skopje, 18 August 2020 (MIA) – The number of new COVID-19 cases and casualties in North Macedonia has been decreasing for a few consecutive weeks, while more patients recover. This indicates that the coronavirus situation in the country is stable, Health Minister Venko Flipche told a press conference Tuesday.

According to the latest report of the Public Health Institute, 11,605 COVID-19 tests were carried out in North Macedonia in the period August 10-16, which is 17.8% more than the previous week.

“Of the 11,605 tests conducted, 902 new cases were registered in 29 cities, the majority of which in Skopje and Kumanovo. Clusters have been created in several towns due to failure to abide by preventive measures. In the past week, 17 COVID-19 patients passed away, which is 32% less than the previous week, while 1,067 people, 29 more than the previous week, recovered,” Filiche said at the joint-press conference with Education Minister Arber Ademi.

According to him, the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive is also declining.

“The number of tests conducted each day has increased significantly. Since the onset of the epidemic, over 127,000 tests have been carried out in North Macedonia. Labs conduct up to 2,000 tests per day. By Monday, 2,932 active cases were registered in the country,” the Minister underlined.

He added that the number of patients admitted for hospital treatment is decreasing.