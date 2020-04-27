COVID-19 response funds to be used for procurement of medical equipment

Skopje, 27 April 2020 (MIA) – The Ministry of Health will be procuring as of next week medical equipment including intensive care beds, ventilators, infusion pumps, mobile X-ray, etc., using funds from the COVID-19 response donation account.

Speaking at an online press conference on Monday, Health Minister Venko Filipche noted that close to Mden 90 million have been collected to date.

“We’ve done a detailed analysis on what equipment is needed at the infectious wards here in Skopje – the Clinic and the “8 September” hospital, as well as all other infectious wards in the hospitals where these patients are treated,” Filipche said, adding that documentation was set and the procedure for the necessary equipment would be completed by the week’s end.

In addition, the Health Minister said that donated medical supplies, including face masks and other protective equipment in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, are already in use in public health institutions.