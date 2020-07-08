COVID-19 patients, sick and frail people can register to vote in July 15 elections until Wednesday midnight

Skopje, 8 July 2020 (MIA) – COVID-19 patients, people in isolation and self-isolation as well as sick, frail and voters with chronic illness can register until Wednesday at midnight to vote in July 15 early parliamentary elections.

COVID-19 patients or people in isolation will be able to apply to vote on the State Election Commission (SEC) website app https://izolacija.sec.mk/. In addition to a copy of the ID card, voters who have tested positive for COVID-19 or people in self-isolation should submit a copy of quarantine or self-isolation decision issued by the State Sanitary and Health Inspectorate to the Municipal Election Commission or via SEC web application. Persons who will test positive to COVID-19 or placed in self-isolation after July 8, will not be able to register and they can vote on July 13 that will be administered by special election boards.

Sick, frail and voters with chronic illness will vote on July 14.

SEC data show that only 19 voters, who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,129 sick, frail and voters with chronic illness are registered to vote.

The deadline for voting of people who are in detention expires on July 11.

Moreover, the deadline for registration of election observers expires on July 9.

The election campaign lasts until July 12, followed by a three-day election silence. On election day, July 15, polling stations will open at 7 am and close at 9 pm.