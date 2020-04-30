COVID-19 manifests the same in children, adults in North Macedonia

Skopje, 30 April 2020 (MIA) – In North Macedonia, COVID-19 has so far manifested the same way in children, as it has in adults, Health Minister Venko Filipche told a press conference Thursday.

The question was posed by MIA after several European countries noted a rise in children infected with coronavirus who show atypical symptoms.

“Children diagnosed with COVID-19 in North Macedonia have the same symptoms as adults. Their lung and blood tests results are similar to those of older patients,” Filipche said.

Health authorities in France and the UK are still trying to determine whether there’s a link between the coronavirus pandemic and the fact that a total of two dozen children were admitted to ICUs in both countries after having developed Kawasaki disease-like inflammation of the blood vessels.