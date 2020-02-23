Covid-19: Italy cancels Sunday sport events including Serie A matches

Rome, 23 February 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The Italian government has announced plans to cancel all Sunday sports events in Lombardy and Veneto, the two northern regions affected by a new coronavirus outbreak.

The measure, announced by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte late on Saturday after an emergency cabinet meeting in Rome, will affect three Serie A football games, including Inter Milan’s match against Sampdoria, which was due to take place in Milan.

The Milan club confirmed the clash would be postponed to a date to be decided, as did the fellow Lombardy side Atalanta, which was supposed to take on Sassuolo in Bergamo.

The match between Veneto side Verona and Cagliari was also set to be put off, though neither the league nor the clubs had commented on the changes and the sides were still advertising the clash on their websites as of 2 am on Sunday (0100 GMT).

The matches will be the most high-profile sports events in Europe to be curtailed due to the outbreak of the virus, which began in China.

Sport Minister Vincenzo Spadafora asked the president of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) to help pass on to “all competent sports bodies” the government request to “suspend all sports events of every degree and type” in the two regions on Sunday.

The government decision came after a Serie B match between Ascoli and Cremonese due to take place on Saturday afternoon had already been postponed following a positive case of coronavirus reported in Cremona, some 75 kilometres south-east of Milan.

Earlier in the day the Lega B had cancelled the youth league match between Cremonese and Brescia.

Italy is battling against Europe’s worst outbreak of the new coronavirus, with two dead and more than 70 people infected.

Daily newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport wrote that 43 out of 502 lower division weekend games had been cancelled in the region of Lombardy on Saturday, along with other sports events. Cremona is in Lombardy.

Ascoli owner Massimo Pulcinelli criticized the postponement on Twitter, calling it “absurd and ridiculous,” and speculating that a stadium was “the least dangerous place in the world.” The game was due to take place in Ascoli, not in Cremona.

According to a Friday bulletin from the World Health Organization (WHO), no other country in Europe has more coronavirus cases than Italy. Germany had 16, France 12 – with one death – and Britain three.