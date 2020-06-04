COVID-19-hit plants in Shtip to remain closed during lockdown: crisis HQ

Skopje, 4 June 2020 (MIA) – Clothing and leather manufacturing plants in Shtip are barred from working during the extended weekend, the main coordination crisis HQ has decided.

The decision was made after the Municipality of Shtip sent a request in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Under the decision, work permits for the extended weekend under lockdown for the factories manufacturing apparel and leather will not be issued and they should remain closed.

The Office of the Deputy OM in charge of economic affairs, Mila Carovska, calls for full adherence to the protocols to protect workers in workplaces and during commuting.