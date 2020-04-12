COVID-19 death rate in North Macedonia is 4.1 pct: epidemiologist

Skopje, 12 April 2020 (MIA) – As of yesterday, there are 828 coronavirus cases in North Macedonia, which is an infection rate of 40.3 per 100,000 people and it’s still a low infection rate as compared to Europe, epidemiologist Vladimir Mikikj told a Q&A video session on COVID-19 on Sunday.

He added that there are 312 coronavirus cases in Skopje, and 200 in Kumanovo.

According to Mikikj, over 8,000 COVID-19 tests have been carried out to date, which is about 4,000 tests per million people, i.e. North Macedonia ranks top in the region in terms of number of coronavirus tests conducted.

At this point, he added, mass testing is not necessary, and only symptomatic COVID-19 cases are being tested in line with reccomendations of the World Health Organization.

With 176 coronavirus cases, Debar has the highest number of infected people per 100,000 people. Next is Kumanovo with 140 coronavirus cases, which is over 100 infected people per 100,000 people. In other towns in the country, the number of infected people is below 100.

The coronavirus death toll in North Macedonia is 34, i.e. a death rate of 4.1 percent, whereas the coronavirus death rate in the world is 6.2, particularly high in the U.S. and in three countries in Europe.

Mikikj noted that over 65 percent of coronavirus deaths in North Macedonia were people over 60 years old. The group hardest hit is that of people between 50 and 59 years old. The coronavirus has infected people from 0 to 91 years old. Almost 24 percent of all people infected required hospital treatment, whereas more than half of all those who received treatment at hospital had other diseases, most commonly including cardiac diseases, respiratory diseases and diabetes.

According to the epidemiologist, there are 1.7 million coronavirus cases in the world to date. The U.S. has more than half a million coronavirus cases, Spain has more than 160,000 cases, Italy has more than 150,000, and France has more than 90,000.

Health Minister Venko Filipche, Deputy Health Minister Armend Arslani and epidemiologist Zharko Karadzhovski also participated in Sunday’s Q&A video session on COVID-19.