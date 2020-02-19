Covid-19 continues to spread in Hubei as 132 new deaths recorded

China reported 1,749 new cases of the novel coronavirus Covid-19 on Wednesday, with the National Health Commission saying that 136 new deaths and 236 critical cases have been recorded.

The epicentre of the outbreak, Hubei province, saw 1,693 of the new confirmed cases and 132 of the new deaths, the provincial health commission reported.

While the spread of the virus appears to be slowing outside of Hubei, it has continued unabated in the hard-hit central province since it first appeared in December.

At a press conference on Tuesday, renowned Chinese epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan said that person-to-person transmission of Covid-19 is still ongoing in the provincial capital Wuhan.

Zhong, the central government’s top medical adviser, noted that stemming the outbreak at the epicentre remains key to realizing a peak in transmissions this month, and to do so they must separate patients from healthy people, and separate Covid-19 patients from regular flu patients.

Outside of China, Covid-19 infections have occurred in 26 other countries, killing one person each in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, France and the Philippines.

Aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, quarantined off the coast of Yokohama, Japan, 542 cases of infection have been confirmed among the passengers and crew.