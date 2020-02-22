Covid-19 cases drop in China, spike in South Korea

New cases of Covid-19 in China significantly dropped to 397 on Saturday according to figures by the National Health Commission, while South Korea saw infections more than double to 346 since the last count, according health authorities.

Japan also confirmed more cases of coronavirus infections for a total of more than 750, including over 630 on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined with its 3,700 passengers in a Japanese port for two weeks as a precaution.

China’s 397 new cases and 109 new deaths brought the number of confirmed infections on the mainland to 76,288 with overall deaths rising to 2,345.

The new figures are significantly lower than those reported on Friday when China announced 889 new cases, although it is unlikely that the rate of transmission has slowed.

South Korea, meanwhile, reported 142 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 – including a second death – since Friday afternoon, according to the Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

Most infections were in the city of Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province, but there were also cases in the capital Seoul, the central south-west province of Chungcheong and on Jeju Island.

The South Korean government on Friday promised new measures to prevent the virus from spreading further, including designating the cities of Daegu and Cheongdo – also in North Gyeongsang Province – as “special care zones,” according to news agency Yonhap.

Seoul’s city government moved to ban rallies and close down church services of the Shincheonji Christian sect as part of measures to curb the Covid-19 spread, the agency reported.

Of the recent cases, 38 were linked to the church while 92 were traced to a hospital in Cheongdo county, according to the KCDC. Experts say the recent spread of the virus could be linked to a worshipper who was unwell but attended a service anyway.

Chinese authorities on Friday said that prisons had been undercounting infections, with Beijing firing nearly a dozen prison and justice department officials across the provinces of Hubei – the epicentre of the pandemic – Shandong and Zhejiang, state media reported.

State-run tabloid the Global Times said there were 447 new infections in prisons across the three provinces.

In Japan, eight cases were confirmed on the northern island of Hokkaido, local government officials said, bringing the country’s total infections to 755, including three deaths, according to broadcaster NHK.

While international Covid-19 cases have remained relatively few and have mostly been traced back to China, the UN health agency is worried about independent outbreak clusters appearing abroad, especially in lower-income countries with weaker health systems.

On Friday, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed concern especially for South Korea and Iran, where 18 cases and four deaths have rapidly appeared within the past two days.

In northern Italy, at least 14 people are said to have been infected by Covid-19, which was linked to the death of a man.

Governments around the world have imposed travel bans and quarantines to avoid importing the new coronavirus outbreak, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.