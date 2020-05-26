COVID-19 cases among textile workers in Shtip on the rise

Shtip, 26 May 2020 (MIA) – Five new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Shtip, of which four are textile workers.

The total number of COVID-19 cases among textile workers in Shtip is now six, with the two previous cases recorded in the past two days.

Mayor of Shtip, Blagoj Bochvarski, said Tuesday the owner of the textile plant had told him that the plant will be closed for at least a week, and longer if necessary.

“I spoke to the owner of the textile plant, as well as all inspection services. They told me that inspection controls carried out in the plant had shown there was no violation of measures with regards to wearing protective equipment. However, the owner of the textile plant told me that the plant will be closed at his initiative for at least a week, and longer if necessary, in order to check all workers,” Bochvarski said.

According to public health authorities in Shtip, nine COVID-19 swabs have been taken on Tuesday, of which seven are related to the textile plant. A coronavirus survey is also underway for workers of other plants who have been commuting on the same bus with the workers of the said textile plant.

State Sanitary and Health Inspectorate Irina Buhova said all contacts of confirmed coronavirus cases so far will be placed in isolation, and controls will be carried out in commuter buses and other plants.

Kristina Ampeva of the Glasen Tekstilec [Loud Textile Worker] NGO, the principal civic association that fights for textile workers’ rights, recommends that textile workers use their annual leave to prevent the situation from getting out of hand. Health authorities in Shtip also urge keeping distance, wearing protecting equipment, as well as regular disinfection measures.