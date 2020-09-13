COVID-19: 98 new cases, 56 recovered patients, 2 deaths

Skopje, 13 September 2020 (MIA) – Out of 1,253 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 98 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia.

Two patients – one aged 54 from Ohrid and the other aged 51 from Radovish, died, said the Health Ministry.

New cases were registered in Skopje-17, Kumanovo-13, Prilep-11, Tetovo-10, Struga-5, Veles-2, Bitola-1, Ohrid-3, Kavadarci-4, Gostivar-7, Gevgelija-7, Strumica-2, Kriva Palanka-2, Kochani-3, Probishtip-1, Makedonski Brod-1, Berovo-1, Vinica-2, Delchevo-2, Sveti Nikole-2 and Resen-2.

Also, the Institute of Public Health recorded 56 recovered patients from all over the country, the press release reads.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 15,791 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while 13,184 people have recovered.

Death toll has reached 648.

At the moment, there are 1,959 active cases in the country, of which 564 in the capital Skopje.

So far, a total of 165,892 tests have been carried out in North Macedonia.

Health authorities urge the citizens to adhere to the coronavirus protection measures, to wear masks, maintain distance and disinfect hands frequently.