COVID-19: 95 people recover, five new confirmed cases

Skopje, 3 May 2020 (MIA) – Five new confirmed COVID-19 cases are registered Sunday and the Institute for Public Health reported 95 people who have recovered, including 32 in Skopje, 38 in Kumanovo, 16 in Prilep, 2 in Tetovo and 7 in Veles.

A 94-year-old man from Kumanovo, hospitalized at the 8 September General Hospital since April 28, died, the Ministry of Health said Sunday.

A postmortem smear was taken from a 69-year-old woman from Struga, who died on April 29 while being transported to a hospital in Ohrid, which proved that she had been infected with the coronavirus. She was registered in today’s daily statistics of the Institute for Public Health.

In the past 24 hours, 249 tests were made. Of the new five cases, two were registered in Skopje, one in Kumanovo and one each in Prilep and Tetovo.

So far, 1,511 coronavirus cases were registered in North Macedonia. 945 patients recovered since being infected with COVID-19. The number of active cases stands at 482.

Death toll has reached 84, said the Health Ministry.