COVID-19: 946 new cases, 789 patients recover, 33 die

Out of 2,564 COVID-19 tests carried out in North Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 946 new cases were registered, 789 patients have recovered and 33 passed away, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 2 December 2020 20:08
