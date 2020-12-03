COVID-19: 946 new cases, 789 patients recover, 33 die

Поврзани вести
Varhelyi: Increasingly unlikely that Skopje and Tirana will start EU talks this year
2 December 2020 22:14
Education minister: Better education possible through EU support
2 December 2020 20:01
Ministerial meeting of Western Balkans Agenda on education, training, research and innovation
2 December 2020 19:53
EU conclusions on Western Balkans blocked due to Bulgarian demands
2 December 2020 19:15
Buchkovski convinced over Bulgaria solution
2 December 2020 17:58
Kotzias: Bulgarian chauvinism creates problems in the region
2 December 2020 17:38
Putin orders Russia to begin mass coronavirus vaccination next week2 December 2020 16:49
-
Dr. Boshkoski: Surge in COVID-19 cases a consequence of each individual’s behavior2 December 2020 8:30
-
Marichikj: COVID-19 situation in prisons under control30 November 2020 16:11