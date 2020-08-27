COVID-19: 89 new cases, 215 patients recover, 7 die

Skopje, 27 August 2020 (MIA) – Of 1,529 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 89 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Thursday.

New cases were registered in Skopje-39, Kumanovo-10, Debar-1, Shtip-4, Prilep-8, Tetovo-1, Struga-3, Bitola-1, Ohrid-4, Kavadarci-3, Gostivar-2, Strumica-1, Kriva Palanka-1, Kochani-1, Makedonski Brod-1, Pehchevo-1, Berovo-3, Valandovo-1, Delchevo-2 and Kichevo-2.

The Institute of Public Health registered 215 recovered patients. Of these, in Skopje-72, Shtip-18, Prilep-2, Tetovo-1, Struga-4, Bitola-8, Ohrid-1, Kavadarci-22, Gostivar-19, Gevgelija-3, Kochani-9, Probishtip-1, Demir Hisar-8, Makedonski Brod-13, Vinica-5, Delchevo-1, Sveti Nikole-13, Kichevo-12, Resen-1 and Negotino-2.

Seven patients died, of which three from Skopje (aged 72, 84 and 65), one from Prilep (65), one from Tetovo (62), one from Gostivar (74) and one from Kichevo (58), the press release reads.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 14,004 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 10,722 people have recovered.

Death toll has reached 585.

At the moment, there are 2,697 active cases in the country, of which 847 in the capital Skopje.

So far, 143,687 tests have been carried out in North Macedonia.