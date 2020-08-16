COVID-19: 87 new cases, 51 patients recover, 5 die

Skopje, 16 August 2020 (MIA) – There were 1,156 tests performed over the past 24 hours, with 87 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 51 patients have recovered, while five passed away, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

New cases were reported in Skopje-34, Gostivar-20, Kumanovo-13, Tetovo-8, Kavadarci-4, Kichevo-3, Strumica-2, Struga-1, Bitola-1, Berovo-1.

Five patients passed away, three from Skopje (aged 49, 72 and 74), one from Struga (53) and one from Berovo (57).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 12,739 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 9,174 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 544.

At the moment, there are 3,021 active cases across the country, of which 1,003 in the capital Skopje.

There have been 126,284 tests performed in the country until now.