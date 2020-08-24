COVID-19: 78 new cases, 40 patients recover, 4 die

Skopje, 24 August 2020 (MIA) – Of 860 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 78 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Monday.

New cases were registered in Skopje-28, Kumanovo-5, Debar-4, Prilep-8, Tetovo-4, Bitola-1, Ohrid-1, Kavadarci-2, Gostivar-8, Radovish-1, Kochani-2, Probishtip-1, Makedonski Brod-1, Berovo-4, Delchevo-3, Kichevo-3 and Negotino-2.

The Institute of Public Health registered 40 recovered patients. Of these, in Skopje-13, Prilep-1, Veles-2, Gostivar-9, Kochani-2, Makedonski Brod-3, Sveti Nikole-1 and Kichevo-9.

Four patients died, of which two from Gostivar (aged 71 and 82), one from Tetovo (73) and one from Kumanovo (68), the press release reads.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 13,673 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 10,150 people have recovered.

Death toll has reached 568.

At the moment, there are 2,995 active cases in the country, of which 876 in the capital Skopje.

So far, 138,325 tests have been carried out in North Macedonia.