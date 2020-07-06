COVID-19: 78 new cases, 172 patients recover, 5 die

Skopje, 6 July 2020 (MIA) – There were 894 tests performed over the past 24 hours, with 78 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 172 patients have recovered, while 5 passed away, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

New cases were reported in Skopje-26, Shtip-17, Tetovo-9, Gostivar-5, Sveti Nikole-5, Kumanovo-4, Struga-3, Probishtip-3, Debar-1, Bitola-1, Ohrid-1, Kriva Palanka-1, Kochani-1, Vinica-1.

Five patients passed away, aged 63, 70, 77, 80 and 86.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 7,124 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 3,199 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 346.

At the moment, there are 3,579 active cases across the country, of which 1,960 in the capital Skopje.

There have been 68,059 tests performed in the country until now.