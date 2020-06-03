COVID-19: 76 new cases, 26 patients recover, one dies

Skopje, 2 June 2020 (MIA) – There were 76 new COVID-19 cases from 885 tests over the past 24 hours, 26 patients have recovered, while one patient has passed away, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

The ministry said 52 cases were registered in Skopje, 14 in Tetovo, two each in Kumanovo, Veles and Gostivar, and one each in Shtip, Kochani, Probishtip and Kratovo.

A 56-year-old woman from Struga passed away in September 8 General Hospital.

The number of registered COVID-19 patients in North Macedonia since the start of the outbreak stands at 2,391, of whom 1,595 have recovered, 141 passed away, with 655 active cases.

There have been 31,187 tests until now, while 127 of the 885 tests in the past day were part of the screening of employees in kindergartens and gerontology institutions, with no positive cases.

The Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases is currently treating 40 patients, none of whom is on a ventilator.

The September 8 General Hospital is treating 31 patients, six of whom on a ventilator. Seven patients are hospitalized in Bitola, 14 in Shtip, while departments for infectious diseases in Ohrid, Veles, Kumanovo and Prilep are currently treating 27 patients.