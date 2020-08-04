COVID-19: 75 new cases, 136 patients recover, 5 die

Skopje, 4 August 2020 (MIA) – Of 830 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, 75 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia.

The majority of these were reported in Skopje – 32, followed by Gostivar – 8, Kavadarci – 8, Tetovo – 7, Shtip – 5, Kumanovo – 4, Probishtip – 2, Makedonski Brod – 2, Kichevo – 2, Strumica – 1, Kochani – 1, Vinica – 1, Sveti Nikole – 1 and Negotino – 1, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Tuesday.

Five patients passed away, one from Skopje (aged 52), two from Kumanovo (55, 82), one from Gostivar (62) and one from Ohrid (64).

The Institute of Public Health registered 136 recovered patients. Of these in Skopje – 50, Kumanovo – 16, Prilep – 2, Tetovo – 5, Struga – 28, Ohrid – 18, Gostivar – 2, Krushevo – 1, Kochani – 1, Makedonski Brod – 1, Kratovo – 1, Sveti Nikole – 10 and Kichevo – 1, the press release read.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 11,202 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 7,108 people have recovered.

The death toll stands at 505.

At the moment, there are 3.589 active cases across the country, of which 1,342 in the capital Skopje.

There have been 106,877 tests performed in the country until now.