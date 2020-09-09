COVID-19: 72 new cases, 3 deaths, 54 recovered patients

Skopje, 9 September 2020 (MIA) – Out of 793 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 72 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release Wednesday.

Three patients from different parts of the country, aged 44, 58 and 79, died in the same 24-hour period.

New cases were registered in Skopje-24, Kumanovo-6, Debar-4, Shtip-3, Prilep-1, Tetovo-2, Struga-9, Veles-1, Ohrid-1, Kavadarci-1, Gostivar-4, Gevgelija-3, Kriva Palanka-1, Radovish-1, Kochani-3, Probishtip-1, Berovo-1, Valandovo-1, Vinica-1, Delchevo-3, and Sveti Nikole-1.

The Institute of Public Health recorded 54 recovered patients from all over the country, the press release reads.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 15,293 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while 12,754 people have recovered.

Death toll has reached 634.

At the moment, there are 1,905 active cases in the country, of which 588 in the capital Skopje.

So far, 160,,180 tests have been carried out in North Macedonia.