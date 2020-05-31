COVID-19: 62 new cases, 17 patients recover, 2 die

Skopje, 31 May 2020 (MIA) – 62 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia in the past 24 hours, while 17 patients have recovered and two have passed away, the Ministry of Health said in a press release Sunday.

Of the recovered patients, the Institute for Public Health has registered 5 in Skopje, 9 in Tetovo, 1 in Kumanovo, Bitola and Gostivar each.

A 60-year-old patient from Struga, admitted for hospital treatment May 22, died at the “8 September” hospital in Skopje, while another patient, aged 64, hospitalized May 29, passed away in the Gostivar hospital.

In the past 24 hours, 62 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Skopje – 24, Kumanovo – 2, Shtip – 14, Tetovo – 12, Struga – 4, Gostivar – 3, and 1 in Veles, Kochani and Valandovo each, the press release reads.

Of the 24 new cases in Skopje, in Butel – 6, Chair – 11, Gazi Baba – 1, and two in Karposh, Aerodrom and Saraj each.

The total number of coronavirus patients since the onset of the epidemic is 2,226. Of these 1,552 people have recovered, 133 passed away, while the number of active cases in the country is now 541.

Of the 2,226 coronavirus patients in North Macedonia, Skopje has 841 (of which 267 active), Kumanovo-455 (of which 45 active), Debar-51, Shtip-76 (of which 41 active), Prilep-211 (of which 41 active), Tetovo-210 (of which 78 active), Struga-84 (of which 14 active), Veles-130 (of which 30 active), Bitola-28 (of which 3 active), Ohrid-23 (of which 6 active), Kavadarci-5, Gostivar-26 (of which 6 active), Gevgelija-4, Strumica-3 (of which 1 active), Kriva Palanka-6, Radovish-4, Krushevo-3, Kochani-33 (of which 2 active), Probishtip-2, Kichevo-3 (of which 1 active), Negotino-12 (of which 3 active and 7 are residents of Demir Kapija), Demir Hisar-1, Makedonski Brod-2, Pehchevo-3, Delchevo-1, Valandovo-2 (of which 1 active), Vinica-3 (of which 1 active), Kratovo-2, Berovo-1, Sveti Nikole-1 (active).

Over the past 24 hours, 771 coronavirus tests have been carried out, of which 221 within the screening process of kindergartens and gerontology institutes across the country. A total of 3,723 tests have so far been carried out within the screening process, six of which came back positive.

A total of 29,575 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in North Macedonia to date.

According to the Health Ministry, five new patients have been admitted at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases in the past 24 hours. A total of 44 patients are being treated for COVID-19 there at the time, 19 of which need oxygen support and one has been put on ventilator.

Six new patients have been admitted at the “8 September” hospital in Skopje. A total of 35 patients are being treated for COVID-19 there now. Ten patients show severe symptoms and six others are put on ventilators.

Two COVID-19 patients are treated at the hospital in Bitola, while one other is treated for the infection at home. In Shtip, 15 coronavirus patients are being treated at the city’s hospital, and another 11 at home.

A total of 28 patients, who have tested positive or show coronavirus symptoms, are being treated for COVID-19 at the infectious wards in the hospitals in Ohrid, Veles, Kumanovo and Prilep, reads the press release.