COVID-19: 52 new cases, 30 patients recover, 4 die

Skopje, 29 May 2020 (MIA) – Fifty-two new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia in the past 24 hours, while 30 patients have recovered and four have passed away, the Ministry of Health said in a press release Friday.

Of the recovered patients, the Institute for Public Health has registered 16 in Skopje, 10 in Tetovo, 1 in Veles, 2 in Ohrid, 1 in Kratovo.

A 73-year-old man from Skopje, admitted for hospital treatment on May 21, and an 82-year-old man from Veles, admitted for hospital treatment on May 22, died at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases.

A 76-year-old woman from Skopje, admitted for hospital treatment on May 21, and a 55-year-old woman from Tetovo, admitted for hospital treatment on May 27, died at the “8 September” hospital in Skopje.

In the past 24 hours, 52 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Skopje – 26, Kumanovo – 6, Shtip – 7, Tetovo – 9, Struga – 2, Veles – 1, Kochani – 1, the press release reads.

The total number of coronavirus patients since the onset of the epidemic is 2,129. Of these 1,516 people have recovered, 126 passed away, while the number of active cases in the country is now 487.

Of the 2,129 coronavirus patients in North Macedonia, Skopje has 797 (of which 240 active), Kumanovo-448 (of which 42 active), Debar-51, Shtip-61 (of which 26 active), Prilep-211 (of which 43 active), Tetovo-191 (of which 69 active), Struga-79 (of which 11 active), Veles-129 (of which 30 active), Bitola-28 (of which 6 active), Ohrid-23 (of which 6 active), Kavadarci-5, Gostivar-22 (of which 4 active), Gevgelija-4, Strumica-3 (of which 1 active), Kriva Palanka-6, Radovish-4, Krushevo-3, Kochani-32 (of which 1 active), Probishtip-2, Kichevo-3 (of which 1 active), Negotino-12 (of which 5 active and 7 are residents of Demir Kapija), Demir Hisar-1, Makedonski Brod-2, Pehchevo-3, Delchevo-1, Valandovo-1, Vinica-3 (of which 1 active), Kratovo-2, Berovo-1, Sveti Nikole-1 (active).

A new coronavirus patient registered on Thursday in Bitola is a resident of Kichevo, which has been accordingly noted in Friday’s report.

Over the past 24 hours, 661 coronavirus tests have been carried out, of which 124 within the screening process of kindergartens and gerontology institutes across the country. Two came back positive from a kindergarten in Skopje and a kindergarten in Kumanovo.

A total of 27,684 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in North Macedonia to date.

According to the Health Ministry, one new patient has been admitted at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases in the past 24 hours. A total of 43 patients are being treated for COVID-19 there at the time. One patient is on ventilator, while 17 need oxygen support.

Six new patients have been admitted at the “8 September” hospital in Skopje. A total of 28 patients are being treated for COVID-19 there now. Seven patients show severe symptoms and six others are put on ventilators.

Six COVID-19 patients are treated at the hospital in Bitola, while three other are treated for the infection at home.

In Shtip, 11 coronavirus patients are being treated at the city’s hospital, and another 11 at home.

A total of 30 patients, who have tested positive or show coronavirus symptoms, are being treated for COVID-19 at the infectious wards in the hospitals in Veles, Kumanovo, Prilep, reads the press release.