COVID-19: 45 people recovered, one patient died, 15 new cases

Skopje, 2 May 2020 (MIA) – Forty-five patients who have recovered from COVID-19, including 19 in Skopje, 25 in Kumanovo and one person in Prilep, are registered by the Institute for Public Health.

For the first time since the outbreak of the epidemic, in a 24-hour period, no new patients – either COVID-19 positive or suspected cases – have been admitted to the Clinic for Infectious Diseases, the Health Ministry said Saturday.

A 61-year-old man from Struga, hospitalized since April 24 in deteriorating health and with pre-existing conditions, died at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases in Skopje.

Fifteen new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours, after 199 tests had been conducted. Of the new cases, 2 are in Skopje, 7 in Kumanovo, 4 in Prilep, one in Tetovo and one in Struga.

So far, North Macedonia has registered 1,506 COVID-19 cases. 852 people have recovered and the number of active cases stands at 572.

The death toll has reached 82, the Health Ministry said.