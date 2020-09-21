COVID-19: 45 new cases and seven fatalities

Skopje, 21 September 2020 (MIA) – Out of 552 COVID-19 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 45 new cases were registered. Also, there were seven fatalities and 86 recovered patients, said the Health Ministry.

Most of the new cases were registered in Skopje, 10, followed by Kochani-10, Tetovo-5, Berovo-5, Kumanovo-4, Gostivar-4, Kichevo-2 and one each in Shtip, Prilep, Kriva Palanka, Radovish, Probishtip and Delchevo.

The Public Health Institute registered today 86 recovered patients from all over the country, said the press release.

Seven people died, including Strumica patients aged 52 and 62, a 54-year-old man from Debar, a 53-year-old woman from Shtip, a 66-year-old woman from Prilep, a 66-year-old man from Kochani and a 23-year-old man from Sveti Nikole.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 16,780 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 13,949 people have recovered.

The death toll stands at 700.

At the moment, there are 2,179 active cases across the country, of which 598 in the capital Skopje.

So far, a total of 176,017 tests have been conducted in the country.