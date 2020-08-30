COVID-19: 39 new cases, 48 patients recover, 4 die

Skopje, 30 August 2020 (MIA) – Of 817 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 39 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Sunday.

New cases were registered in Skopje-7, Kumanovo-3, Prilep-8, Tetovo-2, Struga-2, Gostivar-11, Gevgelija-2, Kochani-2, Kratovo-1 and Sveti Nikole-1.

The Institute of Public Health registered 48 recovered patients. Of these, in Skopje-6, Shtip-21, Tetovo-3, Struga-1, Bitola-1, Gostivar-6, Gevgelija-1, Kochani-1, Probishtip-1, Vinica-2 and Kichevo-4.

Four patients died, of which two from Skopje (aged 71 and 77), and two from Kumanovo (aged 43 and 66).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 14,330 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 11,062 people have recovered.

Death toll has reached 600.

At the moment, there are 2,668 active cases in the country, of which 854 in the capital Skopje.

So far, 147,819 tests have been carried out in North Macedonia.