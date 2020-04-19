COVID-19: 37 new cases, 2 deceased, 15 recovered

Skopje, 19 April 2020 (MIA) – Thirty-seven new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, two persons passed away, while 15 patients recovered, said the Ministry of Health on Sunday.

“Two patients have passed away, a 66-year-old patient from Skopje and an 83-year-old from Shtip, both having underlying illnesses,” the ministry said in a press release.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in North Macedonia now stands at 51, with 179 recovered patients.

Out of the 37 new cases, 8 were registered in Skopje, 9 in Kumanovo, 5 in Prilep, 3 in Tetovo, 3 in Veles, 8 in Ohrid and 1 in Kochani.

The total number of registered COVID-19 cases has reached 1207, most of which in Skopje (409), followed by Kumanovo (329), Prilep (117), Veles (58), Tetovo (55), Struga (55), Debar (51), Shtip (32), Kochani (27), Bitola (17), Ohrid (15), Gostivar (12), Kavadarci, Gevgelija, Kriva Palanka and Radovish (4 each), Krushevo (3), Strumica, Negotino, Probishtip, Kichevo, Makedonski Brod (2 each) and Demir Hisar (1).

There were 314 tests made over the past 24 hours, with 11,870 in total.