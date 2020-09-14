COVID-19: 37 new cases, 131 patients recover, 4 die

Skopje, 14 September 2020 (MIA) – There were 464 tests performed over the past 24 hours, with 37 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 131 patients have recovered, while four passed away, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

New cases were reported in Skopje-20, Kumanovo-3, Tetovo-3, Struga-2, Ohrid-2, Gostivar-2, Kochani-2, Veles-1, Kriva Palanka-1, Shtip-1.

Four patients passed away, one from Vinica (aged 57), two from Ohrid (57 and 77), and one from Struga (74).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 15,827 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 13,315 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 652.

At the moment, there are 1,860 active cases across the country, of which 540 in the capital Skopje.

There have been 166,356 tests performed in the country until now.