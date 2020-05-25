COVID-19: 37 new cases, 11 patients recover

Skopje, 24 May 2020 (MIA) – Thirty seven new COVID-19 cases have been registered over the past 24 hours, while 11 patients have recovered, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

The new coronavirus cases have been registered in Skopje-12, Kumanovo-8, Tetovo-7, Struga-4, Prilep-2, Shtip-2 and Ohrid-2.

The Public Health Institute has registered 11 recovered patients: Skopje-2, Prilep-7 and Veles-2.

The total number of coronavirus patients since the onset of the epidemic is 1,978. Of these 1,422 people have recovered, 113 passed away, while the number of active cases in the country is 443.

Distribution by cities is the following: Skopje has 713 cases (of which 199 are active), Kumanovo-433 (34), Debar-51, Shtip-40 (3), Prilep-210 (48), Tetovo-172 (77), Struga-75 (8), Veles-127 (43), Bitola-28 (7), Ohrid-23 (8), Kavadarci-5, Gostivar-21 (4), Gevgelija-4, Strumica-3 (1), Kriva Palanka-6 (1), Radovish-4, Krushevo-3, Kochani-31, Probishtip-2, Kichevo-2, Negotino-10, 7 of whom are residents of Demir Kapija (3), Demir Hisar-1, Makedonski Brod-2, Pehchevo-3 (1), Delchevo-1, Valandovo-1, Vinica-3 (1), Kratovo-2 (1), Berovo-1 (1), Sveti Nikole-1 (1).

Over the past 24 hours, 508 coronavirus tests have been carried out, of which 188 within the screening process of kindergartens and gerontology institutions across the country. The screening has already covered 2,248 employees, with only three positive cases until now.

The total number of COVID-19 tests in the country stands at 25,270 until now.