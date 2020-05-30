COVID-19: 35 new cases, 19 patients recover, 5 die

Skopje, 30 May 2020 (MIA) – 35 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia in the past 24 hours, while 19 patients have recovered and five have passed away, the Ministry of Health said in a press release Saturday.

Of the recovered patients, the Institute for Public Health has registered 8 in Skopje, 3 in Kumanovo, 2 in Prilep, 1 in Tetovo, 1 in Veles, 2 in Bitola, 2 in Negotino.

A 69-year-old patient admitted for hospital treatment May 15, died at the Skopje-bases Clinic for Infectious Diseases.

Three patients, one from Struga aged 70 and two from Skopje aged 70 and 47, admitted for hospital treatment on May 17, 28, and 21 respectively died at the “8 September” hospital in Skopje.

Saturday’s fifth coronavirus casualty is a baby, first hospitalized at the Children’s Clinic in Skopje, before being sent to Switzerland at the request of the parents.

In the past 24 hours, 35 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Skopje – 22, Kumanovo – 4, Shtip – 1, Tetovo – 6, Struga – 1, Gostivar – 1, the press release reads.

The total number of coronavirus patients since the onset of the epidemic is 2,164. Of these 1,535 people have recovered, 131 passed away, while the number of active cases in the country is now 498.

Of the 2,164 coronavirus patients in North Macedonia, Skopje has 817 (of which 248 active), Kumanovo-453 (of which 44 active), Debar-51, Shtip-62 (of which 27 active), Prilep-211 (of which 41 active), Tetovo-198 (of which 75 active), Struga-80 (of which 11 active), Veles-129 (of which 29 active), Bitola-28 (of which 4 active), Ohrid-23 (of which 6 active), Kavadarci-5, Gostivar-23 (of which 5 active), Gevgelija-4, Strumica-3 (of which 1 active), Kriva Palanka-6, Radovish-4, Krushevo-3, Kochani-32 (of which 1 active), Probishtip-2, Kichevo-3 (of which 1 active), Negotino-12 (of which 3 active and 7 are residents of Demir Kapija), Demir Hisar-1, Makedonski Brod-2, Pehchevo-3, Delchevo-1, Valandovo-1, Vinica-3 (of which 1 active), Kratovo-2, Berovo-1, Sveti Nikole-1 (active).

Over the past 24 hours, 1120 coronavirus tests have been carried out, of which 487 within the screening process of kindergartens and gerontology institutes across the country. One came back positive from a kindergarten in Tetovo. A total of 3,502 tests have so far been carried out within the screening process, six of which came back positive.

A total of 28,804 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in North Macedonia to date.

According to the Health Ministry, four new patients have been admitted at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases in the past 24 hours. A total of 40 patients are being treated for COVID-19 there at the time, 19 of which need oxygen support.

Ten new patients have been admitted at the “8 September” hospital in Skopje. A total of 38 patients are being treated for COVID-19 there now. Seven patients show severe symptoms and seven others are put on ventilators.

Three COVID-19 patients are treated at the hospital in Bitola, while two other are treated for the infection at home. In Shtip, 15 coronavirus patients are being treated at the city’s hospital, and another 10 at home.

A total of 29 patients, who have tested positive or show coronavirus symptoms, are being treated for COVID-19 at the infectious wards in the hospitals in Ohrid, Veles, Kumanovo and Prilep, reads the press release.