COVID-19: 22 new confirmed cases, 50 patients recovered, 2 died

Skopje, 19 May 2020 (MIA) – Twenty-two new confirmed COVID-19 cases registered the Institute for Public Health in the past 24 hours after 533 tests were conducted. Of the new cases, 8 are in Skopje, 2 in Shtip, 2 in Prilep, 3 in Tetovo. one in Struga, 4 in Veles, one in Sveti Nikole, and one in Gostivar.

A 78-year-old patient from Skopje, treated at the 8 September General Hospital in Skopje since May 7, and a 77-year-old patient from Tetovo, died in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said Tuesday.

Fifty patients have recovered from COVID-19 recently, including 16 in Skopje, 10 in Kumanovo, 6 in Prilep, 15 in Tetovo, 1 in Veles, 1 in Kriva Palanka, and 1 in Valandovo.

This brings the total tally of COVID-19 confirmed cases to 1,839 since the outbreak of the epidemic. 1,351 patients have recovered.

Death toll has reached 106.

Currently, there are 382 active cases in North Macedonia, stated the press release.