COVID-19: 21 new cases, 17 patients recover

Skopje, 25 May 2020 (MIA) – 21 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia in the past 24 hours, while 17 patients have recovered, the Ministry of Health said in a press release Monday.

Of the recovered, in Skopje – 7, Kumanovo – 2, Prilep – 2, Veles – 2, Gostivar – 1, Kriva Palanka – 1, Pehchevo – 1 and Berovo – 1.

New coronavirus cases have been registered in Skopje – 12, Kumanovo – 3, Shtip – 1, Tetovo – 5.

The total number of coronavirus patients since the onset of the epidemic is 1,999. Of these 1,439 people have recovered, 113 passed away, while the number of active cases in the country is 447.

Thus, of the 1,999 coronavirus patients in North Macedonia now, Skopje has 725 (of which 204 active), Kumanovo-436 (of which 35 active), Debar-51, Shtip-41 (of which 6 active), Prilep-210 (of which 46 active), Tetovo-177 (of which 82 active), Struga-75 (of which 8 active), Veles-127 (of which 41 active), Bitola-28 (of which 7 active), Ohrid-23 (of which 8 active), Kavadarci-5, Gostivar-21 (of which 3 active), Gevgelija-4, Strumica-3 (of which 1 active), Kriva Palanka-6, Radovish-4, Krushevo-3, Kochani-31, Probishtip-2, Kichevo-2, Negotino-10 (of which 3 active and 7 are residents of Demir Kapija), Demir Hisar-1, Makedonski Brod-2, Pehchevo-3, Delchevo-1, Valandovo-1, Vinica-3 (of which 1 active, Kratovo-2 (of which 1 active), Berovo-1, Sveti Nikole-1 (active).

Over the past 24 hours, 258 coronavirus tests have been carried out, of which 13 within the screening process of kindergartens across the country.

According to the Ministry, three new patients were admitted at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases in the past 24 hours. A total of 54 patients are being treated for COVID-19 there at the time. Three patients are on ventilator, while 20 patients need oxygen support.

Five new patients have been admitted at the “8 September” hospital in Skopje. A total of 21 patients are being treated for COVID-19 there now. Six patients show severe symptoms and six others are put on ventilators.

Four COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Bitola, while four are treated for the infection at home. In Shtip, seven coronavirus patients are being treated at the hospital, and one patient is being treated at home.

A total of 41 patients, who have tested positive or show coronavirus symptoms, are being treated for COVID-19 at the infectious wards in the hospitals in Veles, Kumanovo, Prilep and Ohrid, reads the press release.