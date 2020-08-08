COVID-19: 200 new cases, 15 patients recover, 4 die

Skopje, 8 August 2020 (MIA) – Of 1,828 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, 200 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Saturday.

New cases were reported in Skopje – 65, Kumanovo – 14, Debar – 6, Shtip – 21, Prilep – 3, Tetovo – 12, Struga – 5, Veles – 12, Bitola – 7, Ohrid – 4, Kavadarci – 7, Gostivar – 14, Strumica – 1, Kriva Palanka – 1, Radovish – 4, Kochani – 5, Probishtip – 3, Demir Hisar – 2, Makedonski Brod – 4, Sveti Nikole – 3, Kichevo – 6, Negotino – 1.

The Institute of Public Health registered 15 recovered patients. Of these, in Veles – 2, Bitola – 6, Demir Hisar – 1, Makedonski Brod – 1, Kichevo – 3, Resen – 2.

Four patients passed away, of which one from Skopje (aged 70), one from Gostivar (58), one from Kumanovo (51) and one from Makedonski Brod (66).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 11,754 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 7,622 people have recovered.

Death toll has reached 523.

At the moment, there are 3,609 active cases in the country, of which 1,305 in the capital Skopje.

So far, 113,619 tests have been carried out in the country.