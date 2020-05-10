COVID-19: 20 new cases, 24 patients recover

Skopje, 10 May 2020 (MIA) – Twenty new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia in the past 24 hours, while 24 patients have recovered, the Ministry of Health said in a press release Sunday.

Of the recovered, in Skopje – 11, Kumanovo – 10, Tetovo – 1, Veles – 2.

In the past 24 hours, 20 people tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, in Skopje – 12, Kumanovo – 1, Prilep – 3, Tetovo – 2, Bitola – 1, Gostivar – 1.

This brings the tally of coronavirus patients in North Macedonia to 1,642.

The total number of recovered patients is 1,136. Fatalities stand at 91, whereas the number of active cases in the country is now 415.

According to the coronavirus survey conducted, one of Saturday’s confirmed cases in Kumanovo is a resident of Kratovo, the press release reads.

Thus, of the 1,642 coronavirus patients in North Macedonia now, Skopje has 550 (of which 132 active), Kumanovo-408 (of which 53 active), Debar-51, Shtip-35 (of which 2 active), Prilep-176 (of which 68 active), Tetovo-110 (of which 54 active), Struga-67 (of which 16 active), Veles-107 (of which 49 active), Bitola-23 (of which 4 active), Ohrid-15 (of which 9 active), Kavadarci-5 (of which 1 active), Gostivar-19 (of which 5 active), Gevgelija-4, Strumica-2, Kriva Palanka-6 (of which 2 active), Radovish-4, Krushevo-3, Kochani-31 (of which 5 active), Probishtip-2, Kichevo-2 (of which 1 active), Negotino-9 (7 are residents of Demir Kapija), Demir Hisar-1, Makedonski Brod-2, Pehchevo-3 (of which 2 active), Delchevo-1 (active), Valandovo-1 (active), Vinica-2, Kratovo-2 (active), Berovo-1 (active).

Over the past 24 hours, 275 coronavirus tests have been carried out. Of these, 185 through the Institute for Public Health, 15 through the Veterinary Faculty, 32 through Biotek lab, 2 through the Zhan Mitrev Clinic, 24 through Sistina, and 17 through the MANU lab. A total of 19,096 COVID-19 tests have been carried out so far in North Macedonia.