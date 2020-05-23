COVID-19: 20 new cases, 24 patients recover, 1 dies

Skopje, 23 May 2020 (MIA) – Twenty new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia over the past day, 24 patients have recovered and one passed away, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

A 63-year-old patient from Skopje, admitted for treatment at the Skopje-based “8 September” hospital on May 6, has passed away.

The new coronavirus cases have been registered in Skopje – 16, Kumanovo – 2 and Prilep – 2.

The Public Health Institute has registered 24 recovered patients: Skopje-4, Kumanovo-3, Prilep-5, Tetovo-6, Veles-4 and Bitola-2.

Distribution by cities is the following: Skopje has 701 cases (of which 189 active), Kumanovo-425 (27), Debar-51, Shtip-38 (3), Prilep-208 (56), Tetovo-165 (70), Struga-71 (4), Veles-127 (45), Bitola-28 (7), Ohrid-21 (6), Kavadarci-5, Gostivar-21 (4), Gevgelija-4, Strumica-3 (1), Kriva Palanka-6 (1), Radovish-4, Krushevo-3, Kochani-31, Probishtip-2, Kichevo-2, Negotino-10, 7 of whom are residents of Demir Kapija (3), Demir Hisar-1, Makedonski Brod-2, Pehchevo-3 (1), Delchevo-1, Valandovo-1, Vinica-3 (1), Kratovo-2 (1), Berovo-1 (1), Sveti Nikole-1 (1).

Over the past 24 hours, 744 coronavirus tests have been carried out, of which 355 within the screening process of kindergartens across the country. The screening has already covered 2,060 kindergarten employees, with only two positive cases until now.

The total number of coronavirus patients in North Macedonia since the onset of the epidemic is 1,941. Of these 1,411 people have recovered, 113 passed away, while the number of active cases in the country is 417.