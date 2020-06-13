COVID-19: 196 new cases, 11 patients recover, 8 die

Skopje, 13 June 2020 (MIA) – The Ministry of Health said Saturday that 196 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in North Macedonia over the past 24 hours, 11 patients have recovered, while 8 have died.

Most of the new cases are registered in Skopje (90), then Kumanovo (17), Shtip (5), Prilep (1), Tetovo (45), Struga (8), Veles (1), Bitola (4), Ohrid (11), Gostivar (8), Kriva Palanka (1), Pehchevo (2), Sveti Nikole (1), and Resen (2).

Of the recovered patients, four are from Prilep, three from Skopje, two from Shtip, one from Kumanovo and one from Veles.

Two people from Skopje, a woman aged 76 and a man aged 67, as well as a 31-year-old woman from Gostivar, died at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases.

Another two people from Skopje, a man aged 43 and a woman aged 59, as well as a 56-year-old man from Struga, died at the “8 Sepember” hospital in Skopje.

A 68-year-old man from Resen died at the Bitola Hospital, while an 81-year-old man died at the Ohrid Hospital, the press release reads.

There were 1,213 tests made in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

A total of 42,262 COVID-19 tests have been carried out so far in North Macedonia.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, the country has registered 3,895 cases. 1,705 people recovered and the number of active cases is 2,011.

Death toll has reached 179.