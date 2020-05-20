COVID-19: 19 new confirmed cases, 16 patients recovered, 4 died

Skopje, 20 May 2020 (MIA) – 19 new confirmed COVID-19 cases registered the Institute for Public Health in the past 24 hours after 512 tests were conducted. Of the new cases, 11 are in Skopje, 2 in Kumanovo, 1 in Prilep, 1 in Tetovo, 1 in Veles, 1 in Gostivar, 1 in Strumica and 1 in Vinica.

A 65-year-old woman from Skopje, treated at the 8 September General Hospital in Skopje since May 11, a 71-year-old man from Skopje, treated since May 16, a 73-year-old man from Tetovo hospitalized since May 11 and a 41-year-old man from Prilep, treated at the Clinic for Infectious Disease for more than 40 days, died in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

16 patients have recovered from COVID-19 recently, including 7 in Skopje, 1 in Kumanovo, 3 in Tetovo, 1 in Veles, 1 in Kochani and 3 in Negotino.

This brings the total tally of COVID-19 confirmed cases to 1,858 since the outbreak of the epidemic. 1,367 patients have recovered. Death toll has reached 110.

Currently, the number of active cases in North Macedonia is 381.

Over the past 24 hours, 512 coronavirus tests have been carried out. Of these, 235 through the Institute for Public Health, 15 through the Veterinary Faculty, 15 through Avicena lab, 48 through Biotek lab, 53 through the Zhan Mitrev Clinic, 31 PCR tests through Sistina, 115 through the MANU lab.

A total of 22,767 COVID-19 tests have been carried out so far in North Macedonia, press release reads.